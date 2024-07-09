Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 574 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.