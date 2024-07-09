Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Farmers National Banc worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

