Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

