Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.