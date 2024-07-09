Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sempra by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
