Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.