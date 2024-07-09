Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

