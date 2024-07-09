Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,744.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,401.01 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,776.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,712.66.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

