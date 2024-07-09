Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WST opened at $319.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

