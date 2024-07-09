Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Shares of WAT opened at $285.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.49. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

