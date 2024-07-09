Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

