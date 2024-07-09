Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.