Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.95.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

