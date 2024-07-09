Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $417.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.57 and a one year high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.60 and its 200 day moving average is $445.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

