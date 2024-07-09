Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 277,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,424 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

