Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

