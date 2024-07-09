Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 649,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

MKC stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

