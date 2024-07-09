Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

