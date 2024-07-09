Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

