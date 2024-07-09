Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEE opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.