Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,180 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

