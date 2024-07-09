Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock worth $863,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $275.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average is $243.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

