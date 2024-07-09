Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

