Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,045,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 863.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 367,045 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.