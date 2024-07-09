Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

