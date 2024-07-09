Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
