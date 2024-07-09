Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

SHOP stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

