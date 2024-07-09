Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Synectics Trading Down 1.1 %

Synectics stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.69.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

