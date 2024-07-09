Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Synectics Trading Down 1.1 %
Synectics stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.69.
About Synectics
