Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

