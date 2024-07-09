SingularityNET Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $637.95 million and $2.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62368353 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,568,979.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

