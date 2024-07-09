SKALE Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $232.92 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $232.92 million and $23.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,931,625,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

