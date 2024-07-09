SM Energy to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SM opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 4.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

