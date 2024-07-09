SMART Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,670 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,531% compared to the typical volume of 777 call options.

SMART Global Stock Up 3.2 %

SGH stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

