Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 10,888 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $10,362,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.