SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.23. 19,491,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 46,775,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 9,958.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

