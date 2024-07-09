SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,808 call options.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 9.3 %
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $288.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.19.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
