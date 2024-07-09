Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.