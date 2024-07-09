SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $83,356.44 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get SOLVE alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.