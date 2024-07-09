SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

SoundThinking stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

