SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.42

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,539,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

