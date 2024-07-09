Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price Down 3%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Spectris Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

