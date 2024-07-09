SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 78 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($159.86).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($158.68).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 159 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

