Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 104,722 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £39,794.36 ($50,972.67).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £30,423.18 ($38,969.10).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £1,808.42 ($2,316.41).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain bought 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,567.67).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($101,976.11).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,529.17).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($15,081.47).

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 38.35 ($0.49) on Tuesday. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.62.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

