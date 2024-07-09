State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,391.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,202 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 74.8% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

