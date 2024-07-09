State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

AMCR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

