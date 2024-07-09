State Street (STT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

STT opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

