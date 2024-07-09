Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amphenol Call Options (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 3,365 call options.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 76.8% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 697,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.