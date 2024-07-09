Stock Traders Buy High Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 1,686 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

