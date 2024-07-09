Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Annovis Bio Call Options (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,204 call options.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANVS shares. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.