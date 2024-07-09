Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Annovis Bio Call Options (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,204 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANVS shares. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.49.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
