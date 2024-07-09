Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,718 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average volume of 502 put options.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $26.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 2,183,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

